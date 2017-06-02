After the May 22 suicide bombing attack, Grande took to Twitter. "Broken," she tweeted. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." She followed up a few days later with a heartfelt and powerful essay to fans.

"They will all be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she said about the victims.

The benefit concert will likely bring in close to $3 million.