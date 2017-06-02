Ariana Grande's One Love concert is coming to the United States. The benefit concert, airing Sunday, June 4, will air on ABC and Freeform in the United States. The anchors on Good Morning America announced the concert will air on Freeform live and on many ABC stations after the NBA finals.
In addition to Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Usher, Robbie Williams and Take That are scheduled to perform. One Love Manchester sold out about 45,000 tickets in under six minutes on Thursday, June 1. The event will be broadcast in 38 countries. BBC One in the UK will air the concert live.
Variety first reported ABC's plans to air the concert.
Proceeds from the concert, which his being held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, will go to the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund and benefit the victims and families affected by the bombing at Grande's May 22 concert. Those who attended the original concert were offered free tickets.
After the May 22 suicide bombing attack, Grande took to Twitter. "Broken," she tweeted. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." She followed up a few days later with a heartfelt and powerful essay to fans.
"They will all be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she said about the victims.
The benefit concert will likely bring in close to $3 million.