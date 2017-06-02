WENN.com
Carey Mulligan appears to have another little one on the way!
The 32-year-old Oscar nominee is already mom to 1-year-old daughter, Evelyn Grace Mumford, who she welcomed with husband Marcus Mumford. She and the Mumford & Sons frontman have been married since 2012.
Mulligan seemingly revealed her second pregnancy when she stepped out for dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant in London last night with her famous hubby. Photos show Mulligan's baby bump doing her rare public outing with the musician.
In similar fashion, she hinted at a pregnancy the first time around when she arrived at the 2015 Tony Awards in an A-line gown that tried to conceal her baby bump.
The typically private star kept her first pregnancy mostly under wraps, simultaneously walking a red carpet in October 2015 and confirming she had already welcomed her daughter.
Out of the spotlight, a source told E! News the actress was "feeling great and loving every minute of being pregnant for the first time." Meanwhile, Mumford was equally "really supportive and helpful," E! News learned at the time.
Congratulations to the future family of four!