Carey Mulligan appears to have another little one on the way!

The 32-year-old Oscar nominee is already mom to 1-year-old daughter, Evelyn Grace Mumford, who she welcomed with husband Marcus Mumford. She and the Mumford & Sons frontman have been married since 2012.

Mulligan seemingly revealed her second pregnancy when she stepped out for dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant in London last night with her famous hubby. Photos show Mulligan's baby bump doing her rare public outing with the musician.