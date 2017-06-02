Youtube
Adorable and glamorous.
It's no mystery Tracee Ellis Ross hails from Hollywood great Diana Ross. Like her famous mother, the Golden Globe winner shares an affinity for the screen and fabulous clothes. Thanks to a throwback shot the Black-ish star shared Thursday, we can see that sartorial admiration started early.
In the black and white vintage shot, Ross, no older than 3, is looking up at her mom, who is decked out in a fur statement stole.
"On the set of #Mahogany with my mama. So in love with how we are looking at each other. TinyTracee: "So, when I grow up can I have the clothes?" Mom: "We will discuss"
More than 40 years later, the star has certainly taken all of the tips she picked up from her mom and put them to use in shaping her own signature style. Most recently, the television star made a fashionable splash at the 2017 Met Gala, wearing the evening's honoree, Comme des Garçons' Rei Kawakubo.
"It was such a big deal!" she later gushed to Jimmy Kimmel. "It's a big deal in fashion and it was a huge deal for me! My mom taught me about glamour, and growing up, I was a fashion girl; I had magazines and I loved that world. So it was a big deal. It's a very big deal to wear that designer."
You wore it well, Tracee!