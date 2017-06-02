Adorable and glamorous.

It's no mystery Tracee Ellis Ross hails from Hollywood great Diana Ross. Like her famous mother, the Golden Globe winner shares an affinity for the screen and fabulous clothes. Thanks to a throwback shot the Black-ish star shared Thursday, we can see that sartorial admiration started early.

In the black and white vintage shot, Ross, no older than 3, is looking up at her mom, who is decked out in a fur statement stole.

"On the set of #Mahogany with my mama. So in love with how we are looking at each other. TinyTracee: "So, when I grow up can I have the clothes?" Mom: "We will discuss"