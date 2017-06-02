On an island in the sun, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to have some serious fun.

Less than two weeks after celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary, the Hollywood couple packed their bags for a private getaway to the Bahamas.

E! News has exclusively learned the pair brought their kids and family friends along for the trip that will last throughout the weekend. And while Kanye's birthday isn't until June 8, we've been told the vacation also serves as an early celebration.

"They rented out a huge luxurious amazing villa," a source shared with E! News. "They have had cases of Casamigos flown in and are drinking by their private pool. The kids all have their own play area and they all look like they are having a great time."

Our insider added, "Kanye wanted to plan this vacation for their family as it's been awhile since they have taken a vacation together as a whole. Kim really needed time to relax and wants to spend quality time with Kanye and he is going out of his way to make it special."