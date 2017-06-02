On an island in the sun, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to have some serious fun.
Less than two weeks after celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary, the Hollywood couple packed their bags for a private getaway to the Bahamas.
E! News has exclusively learned the pair brought their kids and family friends along for the trip that will last throughout the weekend. And while Kanye's birthday isn't until June 8, we've been told the vacation also serves as an early celebration.
"They rented out a huge luxurious amazing villa," a source shared with E! News. "They have had cases of Casamigos flown in and are drinking by their private pool. The kids all have their own play area and they all look like they are having a great time."
Our insider added, "Kanye wanted to plan this vacation for their family as it's been awhile since they have taken a vacation together as a whole. Kim really needed time to relax and wants to spend quality time with Kanye and he is going out of his way to make it special."
It's the latest romantic gesture for a couple that reached a special milestone in their relationship last month.
After enjoying a trip to the Disneyland Resort with North West, Kanye completely surprised his wife with two giant cloud-like arrangements of flowers.
"I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers," Kim shared on Snapchat while showcasing the thoughtful present.
The mother of two would also share behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day with fans.
"HAPPY THREE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABE! THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST HUSBAND AND FATHER. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," Kim wrote.
"Kanye and Kim are on a good path," a separate source recently shared with E! News. "They have been really working on their marriage and their overall daily lifestyle with incorporating each other in it during crazy and busy times. Their kids have been the stick that has kept them together in hard times. Kanye and Kim both been through a lot but they have both got help and counselling on their own and with each other."
