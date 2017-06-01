The Amazing Race has two new winners, though they're not quite who most of us expected.

Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanaryjust dominated the entire finale to come out on top, with "Mom and Dad" Tara and Joey coming in second, and Logan and London coming in third after a race around Chicago.

While Scott and Brooke were obviously thrilled at this outcome, many fans do not seem so happy. Scott and Brooke had a rather difficult time getting along all season, which is to be expected when all the teams are made up of complete strangers, but it made the pair a little bit hard to watch. Brooke and Scott even acknowledged this in their winning speeches.