Where in the world are celebrity weddings?

The answer, in short, is everywhere. When you are ultra-famous and ultra-rich, wedding planning is your oysters. The members of the A-list can literally do whatever they want when it comes to planning a wedding thanks to nearly unlimited resources and the most savvy of event producers.

But that said, they rarely get married in totally random or wild places; the stars are just like us in that there are certain venues and locations that are more desirable than others. And, since this is Hollywood, there are certain venues and locations that are way hotter than others. Thanks to some very dedicated paparazzi and a few social media over-sharers, those of us in the industry are privy to the many habits of stars getting married. And we've been able to pull out some patterns and can report back that there are definitely a few places in which those in the know are saying I Do.

Not all wedding locations are created equal, so please use this trusty heatmap for all of your celebrity wedding ranking activities. Or if you're wondering where you can blow a few million dollars on a solid 36 hours.