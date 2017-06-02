Celebrate National Donut Day the Hollywood Way! Check Out Gisele Bündchen and More Stars Indulging

If there's any acceptable occasion to #TreatYourSelf, today is that day. 

As anyone with a sweet tooth gathers to celebrate National Donut Day, we're paying tribute to the delicious dessert with photographic evidence that proves Hollywood isn't always about juice cleanses and gluten-free bread. In fact, the biggest and brightest stars from film, TV and music love to indulge, and more often than not it's with—you guessed it—a donut!

The circular-shaped treat is a staple for typically health-conscious stars like Gisele BündchenJessica Alba and Jamie Chung, and when former President Barack Obama gets the urge for something yummy, he helps himself to a glazed donut fresh out of the oven. 

Photos

14 Adorable Ways to Celebrate National Donut Day

So stop by the closest bakery, prepare for a food coma and enjoy a dozen stars celebrating National Donut Day!

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Boothe, National Donut Day

Tommaso Boddi\/Getty Images for Dunkin\' Donuts

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a sweet smooch and heart-shaped donut! Just ask this engaged Bachelorette couple. 

Gisele Bundchen, National Donut Day

Jason Nevader\/WireImage for Full Picture

Gisele Bundchen

Not even the Victoria's Secret Fashion show could keep this catwalk queen from indulging in a sweet treat.

Rita Ora, Chrissy Teigen, National Donut Day

Jamie McCarthy\/Getty Images for DKNY

Rita Ora & Chrissy Teigen

Sharing is caring! The British pop star and gorgeous supermodel split their dessert in half. 

Bella Thorne, National Donut Day

Splash News

Bella Thorne

On the go! There's no time for chic streetwear when donuts and coffee are waiting. 

Alicia Keys, National Donut Day

Andrew Lipovsky\/NBC\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alicia Keys & Jimmy Fallon

The late-night host digs into a Christmas delicacy with the R&B songstress.

Jessica Alba, National Donut Day

EM43 \/ Splash News

Jessica Alba

Monday mornings aren't so dreary with a donut to kick off the week. 

Barack Obama, National Donut Day

MANDEL NGAN\/AFP\/Getty Images

Barack Obama

Pictured here in 2012, even this former POTUS can't help but make a pit stop at Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop. 

Jamie Chung, National Donut Day

Astrid Stawiarz\/Getty Images for Visa

Jamie Chung

A simple sugar donut can do wonders for a mid-day pick me up!

Laura Linney, Megan Mullally, National Donut Day

Chris Haston\/NBC\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laura Linney & Megan Mullally

The actresses flash bright smiles as they pose with their circular desserts.

Rita Ora, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, National Donut Day

Taylor Hill\/Getty Images

Steve Doocy, Rita Ora, Elisabeth Hasselbeck & Clayton Morris

There's no doubt about it! Everything's better with a donut.

Annalynne McCord, National Donut Day

\r\nLeo\/X17online.com

Annalynne McCord

With a script in one hand and a donut in the other, there's nothing this 90210 star can't handle. 

Hugh Jackman, Dominique Ansel, National Donut Day

Robin Marchant\/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman & Dominique Ansel

The X-Men star stops for a photo opp with the famous pastry chef.

Are you hungry yet? 

We'd never blame you. 

