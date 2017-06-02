If there's any acceptable occasion to #TreatYourSelf, today is that day.
As anyone with a sweet tooth gathers to celebrate National Donut Day, we're paying tribute to the delicious dessert with photographic evidence that proves Hollywood isn't always about juice cleanses and gluten-free bread. In fact, the biggest and brightest stars from film, TV and music love to indulge, and more often than not it's with—you guessed it—a donut!
The circular-shaped treat is a staple for typically health-conscious stars like Gisele Bündchen, Jessica Alba and Jamie Chung, and when former President Barack Obama gets the urge for something yummy, he helps himself to a glazed donut fresh out of the oven.
So stop by the closest bakery, prepare for a food coma and enjoy a dozen stars celebrating National Donut Day!
Tommaso Boddi\/Getty Images for Dunkin\' Donuts
Nothing says Valentine's Day like a sweet smooch and heart-shaped donut! Just ask this engaged Bachelorette couple.
Jason Nevader\/WireImage for Full Picture
Not even the Victoria's Secret Fashion show could keep this catwalk queen from indulging in a sweet treat.
Jamie McCarthy\/Getty Images for DKNY
Sharing is caring! The British pop star and gorgeous supermodel split their dessert in half.
Splash News
On the go! There's no time for chic streetwear when donuts and coffee are waiting.
Andrew Lipovsky\/NBC\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The late-night host digs into a Christmas delicacy with the R&B songstress.
EM43 \/ Splash News
Monday mornings aren't so dreary with a donut to kick off the week.
MANDEL NGAN\/AFP\/Getty Images
Pictured here in 2012, even this former POTUS can't help but make a pit stop at Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop.
Astrid Stawiarz\/Getty Images for Visa
A simple sugar donut can do wonders for a mid-day pick me up!
Chris Haston\/NBC\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actresses flash bright smiles as they pose with their circular desserts.
Taylor Hill\/Getty Images
There's no doubt about it! Everything's better with a donut.
\r\nLeo\/X17online.com
With a script in one hand and a donut in the other, there's nothing this 90210 star can't handle.
Robin Marchant\/Getty Images
The X-Men star stops for a photo opp with the famous pastry chef.
Are you hungry yet?
We'd never blame you.