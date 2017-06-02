If there's any acceptable occasion to #TreatYourSelf, today is that day.

As anyone with a sweet tooth gathers to celebrate National Donut Day, we're paying tribute to the delicious dessert with photographic evidence that proves Hollywood isn't always about juice cleanses and gluten-free bread. In fact, the biggest and brightest stars from film, TV and music love to indulge, and more often than not it's with—you guessed it—a donut!

The circular-shaped treat is a staple for typically health-conscious stars like Gisele Bündchen, Jessica Alba and Jamie Chung, and when former President Barack Obama gets the urge for something yummy, he helps himself to a glazed donut fresh out of the oven.