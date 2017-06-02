Kendall Jenner is speaking out.

In this scene from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life once again becomes the topic of discussion. After learning from Kim Kardashian what was written in the book, the 21-year-old model sits down with Kris Jenner to talk about it.

"I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it's so not true," Kendall tells her mom. "The weird part is, I don't think it's purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that's what happened for some weird reason."