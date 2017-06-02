Kendall Jenner is speaking out.
In this scene from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life once again becomes the topic of discussion. After learning from Kim Kardashian what was written in the book, the 21-year-old model sits down with Kris Jenner to talk about it.
"I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it's so not true," Kendall tells her mom. "The weird part is, I don't think it's purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that's what happened for some weird reason."
"It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way," Kris replies. "Talk about your journey and keep it to that—that I would have had great respect for. Don't talk about, in a real negative way, everything was like I am such a bad person."
The matriarch continues, "There's lies that are printed in a book that lives there for the end of time. So, your children are going to read this book about their grandparent and have a story that's fabricated. That's in print and is a fabrication."
"Yeah, you're right," Kendall agrees, adding, "And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it's like, those are the kids that you raised! If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It's insane, mom! That's insane!"
See Kendall's candid reaction to her dad's book in the clip above.
