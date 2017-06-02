16 Father's Day Gifts Brought to You by Hollywood's Famous Dads

Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
It's that time of the year again—time to find the perfect gift for Dad.
If you fall in the majority, chances are your father isn't the most helpful when given the question: What do you want for Father's Day?
Sure, you can spend some quality time catching up on the phone. And a lunch or dinner date is always a nice gesture. But there has to be something more a grateful son or daughter can do.
We may be able to help. E! News decided to search for some of the best businesses and products created by famous dads in Hollywood. And as we quickly discovered, a lot of our finds would totally make a great Father's Day gift too.
As you search for your personal Hallmark or LovePop greeting card for dad, take a look at our picks below. We have a feeling he's going to like a few of our suggestions.
Courtesy of Pair of Thieves
Pair of Thieves Socks and Underwear
"Pair of Thieves was started by Dads for Dads, therefore our essential products are 100% Dad approved!" Cash shared with E! News when describing his line of "high-quality, high-style" every day basics. "Your Dad wants what he needs, and we can guarantee that he needs new socks and new underwear."
Joe Scarnici\/Getty Images for Gilt
"With Sherpapa Supply Co., we are creating gifts and gear with a classic style that reflect a belief in quality over quantity and durability over the disposable," the dad-to-be shared with E! News when teasing his new line of men's apparel and accessories. "This is a better reflection of the modern dad, or sherpapa, that handles responsibility, sets a great example, and keeps his cool."
Courtesy of Gleb Collection Underwear
"My underwear line is going to be the best gift ever," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared with E! News at OK! Magazine's Summer party. "I wanted to do something that you can wear everyday and you can feel comfortable. It's something fun and comfortable and affordable."
Nobleman magazine
Sold online and at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, the publication is "for the quintessential gentleman who desires a luxe guide on all things style, travel, dining, entertainment" and so much more. "NOBLEMAN Magazine is the ultimate resource for the modern man with inspiration for men to live life to the fullest and with purpose," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with E! News.
Jason Kempin\/Getty Images for Profile\r\n
How does the actor look so good? Perhaps his line of skincare helps. We love the hydrating facial sunscreen just in time for summer.
YouTube\r\n
Whether your dad likes football, baseball, NASCAR or practically any other sport, The Tonight Show host may just have the perfect outfit.
Courtesy of Things That Matter
When MTV cameras aren't rolling, the Teen Mom OG star has been working hard on his line of T-shirts, flannels and hoodies for men.
Aubrie Pick (HarperCollins, 2016)
In January 2013, the Food Network star fulfilled a personal passion with the purchase of a 5-acre vineyard in Northern California. With help from winemaker Guy Davis, he created Hunt & Ryde wines, named for his sons, Hunter and Ryder.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Adam Levine Collection at Kmart
Long before becoming a dad, The Voice coach was finding huge success in the fashion world thanks to his affordable line of denim, jackets, henleys and more.
Rob Kim\/Getty Images
What started as a men's sportswear collection for the spring 1999 season quickly became a fashion lifestyle company. From watches and fragrances to denim and jackets, there's something for every guy.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Your dad can travel in style and comfort thanks to the singer's innovative and performance-inspired pieces.
Denise Truscello\/WireImage
As any father knows, sometimes you just need a few minutes of relaxation. Perhaps a nice drink can be a part of that R&R when the time comes. Cheers, dads!
H&M
Your dad may not be able to bend it like Beckham, but perhaps he can look like him thanks to his underwear and loungewear line.
Rodale Books
The self-proclaimed food-obsessed actor included 75 delicious, real recipes in his best-selling cookbook debut that also features a foreword by wife Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Europa Press\/Europa Press via Getty Images\r\n
Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy Fragrance
If you're looking for dad to smell a bit more fresh, look no further than the soccer stud's masculine fragrance.
Denise Truscello\/WireImage
Show your love for dad with bright, colorful socks designed by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
Whether dad is a foodie or fashionable man, there is something for everyone on our thorough list.
And fortunately, there are enough reasonably priced items that make it easier to buy something personal. In other words, you don't have to collaborate with your sibling this year.
So what are you waiting for? Start shopping and celebrating dad. And please let us know his reaction after receiving one of our picks.
Happy Father's Day!