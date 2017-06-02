16 Father's Day Gifts Brought to You by Hollywood's Famous Dads

It's that time of the year again—time to find the perfect gift for Dad.

If you fall in the majority, chances are your father isn't the most helpful when given the question: What do you want for Father's Day?

Sure, you can spend some quality time catching up on the phone. And a lunch or dinner date is always a nice gesture. But there has to be something more a grateful son or daughter can do.

We may be able to help. E! News decided to search for some of the best businesses and products created by famous dads in Hollywood. And as we quickly discovered, a lot of our finds would totally make a great Father's Day gift too.

As you search for your personal Hallmark or LovePop greeting card for dad, take a look at our picks below. We have a feeling he's going to like a few of our suggestions.