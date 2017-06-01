UPDATE: As new reports continue to surface regarding Rob Kardashian's relationship with Mehgan James, he took to Twitter on Thursday to weigh in on the matter.

"Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before," he wrote. Despite not commenting directly, James did respond by retweeting his message to her own Twitter profile.

________

Rob Kardashian is giving love another shot.

As reports swirl around a possible romance between the E! reality star and Mehgan James, E! News can confirm the pair are in fact an item and started dating three months ago. As for what makes their relationship work, an insider tells E! News it's the encouragement Rob feels from the Bad Girls Club star that's really moved the blossoming fling in a positive direction.

"Mehgan supports Rob and all of his endeavors, and just wants to help him," the source shares. "They are very much best friends. She just wants to be there for him."

And while we've yet to see the celeb couple step out hand-in-hand, James has taken to social media to support her boyfriend's Arthur George sock line. "MY best friend knows I love socks & The Kardashians. So she got me a 2 in one," she wrote on Instagram last month.