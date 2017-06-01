The drama continues for Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Patti Wilkinson on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition.
The mother and daughter duo have been working through their nasty feud all season, and in tomorrow night's episode, they're forced to start a fight on the spot. While they struggle at first, the fight soon turns ugly and Patti lays it all on the table.
"When you came to me and said, oh I met this guy, he's an NFL player, he said to me, I want Kendra at all my home games. Kendra's gonna stop the show, and she's not going to do anymore appearances. My radar from that point on was up about him," she says of Kendra's husband, Hank Baskett. "I thought, oh he's going to control her. I'm your mother. I have a right to have these feelings of protection."
We TV
"So what made you OK with me f--king a different guy every week?" Kendra fires back.
"I wasn't OK," Patti says. "Yeah, a mother wants her daughter to be a whore."
The reactions around the room throughout the clip are pretty priceless, but that last jab sure does get a pretty good GIF face out of one of The Situation's brothers.
Forced arguments aren't even the only fun this week's episode is promising. All of the families will have to participate in an escape room to help with their communication skills, and apparently Farrah discover's her mom's big secret while Marc has a breakdown. Meanwhile, Kendra uncovers a clue to the tell-all book that Patti's writing. Could that clue be found in this clip?!
We'll just have to wait until tomorrow to see what else goes down.
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WeTV.