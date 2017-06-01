Tarek El Moussa is ready to have some fun in the dating game.

With the official start of summer just weeks away, the Flip or Flop star is opening up about his life as a single father.

During our exclusive interview, the father-of-two revealed that he has been dating and meeting new people close to a year after separating from Christina El Moussa.

"I've never really been single before, believe it or not, so it's a whole new life and I'm having a lot of fun," Tarek shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I'm just enjoying it."

He added, "The biggest thing I'm doing is half of the time is spending time with my kids and the other half is traveling. I'm going out to dinners. I'm meeting new friends. I live in a new city so it's a whole new life."