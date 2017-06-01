Tarek El Moussa is dishing about his dating life.

The Flip or Flop star filed for divorce from his wife and TV co-host Christina El Moussa this past January and now Tarek is dishing on his single life in an exclusive interview with E! News' Melanie Bromley.

"I've really never been single before, believe it or not," Tarek shared. "It's a whole new life and I am having a lot of fun. I'm just a free spirit, I'm happy, I love going on dates, I like meeting girls."

So is he dating anyone exclusively?