We are so down for some new Fifth Harmony music.

After plenty of suspense and excitement, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez delivered their first single without Camila Cabello late Thursday night.

Titled "Down," the hot new track features Gucci Mane and is already climbing the charts. You can listen and purchase the track on iTunes now.

The new music comes as the ladies of Fifth Harmony have been teasing exciting news for their fans on social media. Back in January, the X-Factor alumni posted a photo from the music studio with the caption "bounce back."

And during recent award shows, the ladies have promised their followers that the wait for new music will be worth it.