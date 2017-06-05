Now that Oren is in charge of some dozen weddings at a time with any number of A-list stars, all of which can be expected to run her clients upwards of millions of dollars (or more), spending a day in her life is just as juicy as picking up a copy of Us Weekly. And just as hectic too.

"There's no average day in this business," she teases. "I'll start out with everything laid out for me and then I'll get a call from a client and there's a fire to put out and the entire thing will change."

When a celebrity (or simply incredibly wealthy Angeleno) comes to Oren seeking her wedding planning services there is a very detailed process that must be set in place before any venues are booked or cakes are tasted or dresses tried on. Sometimes the stars will arrive with a general idea of what they're looking for in their big day, but more often than not the team is starting from scratch—that is their expertise, after all. Oren and her employees will press the bride and groom with all sorts of questions to hone in on their interests and tastes: They ask everything from where the couple vacations to what they like to read to an absolute favorite hotel.

"We really immerse ourselves," she says. "I don't want to plan my version of their wedding; I want to plan their wedding. Walking into their event should feel like stepping into an experience of who they are. I always say that we do a good job if no one knows we're there."