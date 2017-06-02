The golf world is still rooting for Tiger Woods.

Fans of the game would love to see the Tiger of yore, swinging away and winning majors, breaking records and dominating the field. Everyone loves a comeback, or a good redemption story.

And people in general would have one less thing to shake their heads at if the demons of 2009 could just be exorcised forever.

Unlike with some famous types, who have a certain something about them that begs for comeuppance, you would've been hard-pressed to find many people who took pleasure in Woods' plummet from grace.

He wasn't just some athlete who was caught cheating. That's, shall we say, par for the course.