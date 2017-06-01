The Word ''Stan'' Was Added to the Dictionary Today, Thanks to Eminem

Yes, you read that headline right: "Stan" is now an official phrase in the Oxford Dictionary, and we can thank Eminem for that!

As you may recall, the rapper released the song "Stan" in 2000, based upon an obsessed fan who ended up taking his life because Eminem wouldn't respond to him.

But despite the depressing message associated with the song, the phrase has continued to get bigger and bigger over the years with a more positive association. Today, it's used by fanbases to depict people who are extremely dedicated to their beloved musician or celebrity.