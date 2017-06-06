We've already established that, at least before he met his current wife, George Clooney wasn't thinking too far ahead.

"I don't expect to ever get married again or have children," a then 47-year-old and once-divorced Clooney told Britain's Sunday People in 2008. "I am never at home and every woman gets sick of it...If I was them, I would never put up with me for long—and they don't."

Of course, that was years before he was swept off his feet by Amal Clooney, an internationally renowned human rights attorney who's 17 years his junior.

Then again, even in 2015, eight months after they were married, George didn't really have designs on daddyhood.