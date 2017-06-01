Wow.

Second Wives Club stars Veronika Obeng and Tania Mehra's attempt at a reconciliation quickly turned into the exact opposite on tonight's explosive episode.

Although their reunion began as a nice, calm chat between sips of Starbucks coffee, it soon transformed into a hurricane of insults—literally within the blink of an eye. As soon as the word "ratchet" was uttered, all bets were off.

"Take that bitch out the microwave," Veronika said in the aftermath. "She's done. I'm finished with her."

Well, at least they tried…