If you haven't already heard of Lady Amelia Windsor, it's only a matter of time.

She's a 21-year-old fashionista, having graced the runway of Dolce & Gabbana, been profiled in Miss Vogue and signed to the same modeling agency Kate Moss first posed for. Did we mention she's royalty?

Windsor is the youngest child of Earl of St Andrews George Windsor and Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli. George is the eldest son of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

While the older royals closer to the throne are under the intense spotlight of their lineage, Lady Amelia is busy being a young and totally fabulous twentysomething with a picture-perfect (and thankfully public!) Instagram feed to chronicle it all.