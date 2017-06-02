14 Adorable Ways to Celebrate National Donut Day

These days there's a national holiday for almost everything.

Normally we don't subscribe to that sort of thinking, but because today happens to be National Donut Day, we'll make an exception.

Even if you're a health nut and you don't actually eat donuts on the regular, you have to admit: They're just so darn cute. Sure you can celebrate the predictable way by heading to your local bakery and picking up a box for the office, or you can use it as an excuse to go shopping.

That's right, we did a little digging and found that there's actually tons of super-cute donut-themed paraphernalia out there. 

To get your donut lovin' on (minus any of the calories), keep scrolling!

Lip Gloss

Forever21 Donut Lip Gloss Set, $11

String Lights

Wembley Donut Shop String Lights, $16

Phone Case

Boohoo Girls Iphone 6 Donut Phone Case, $10

PJ Set

Forever21 Donut Disturb PJ Set, $15

Coasters

Coastermatic Delicious Donut Coasters, $45

BFF Necklaces

Topshop BFF Doughnut 2-Pack Necklace Set, $18

Underwear

Naja Lingerie Stretch Cotton Briefs, $22

Art Print

Denny Designs Evgenia Chuvardina Doughnut Art Print, $16

Candle

SunnyLife Donut Candle, $21

Pool Float

Gift Boutique Giant Chocolate Donut Pool Float, $22

Beach Towel

Round Towel Co. Donut Round Beach Towel, $55

Phone Case

Casetify Work Hard, Eat Donuts Phone Case, $40

Keychain

Topshop Best Friend Doughnut Keyring, $18

Socks

Boohoo Darcy Donut Sprinkles Ankle Socks, $4

Question: Can it be donut day every day? 

No, seriously—we're obsessed. 

