Pippa Middleton's Honeymoon Wardrobe Costs Over $3,100

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Undercover Romance

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Turn Up the Heat With an Outdoor Makeout Session

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Pippa Middleton

HIMBRECHTS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton has set the vacation wardrobe standard! 

The socialite and her now-husband, James Matthews, have jetted off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon. Now that their highly anticipated wedding is over, strolling on the beach and paddle boarding are on the agenda. Their newlywed bliss is real, and includes a tropical backdrop. No wonder Pippa is all smiles.

Although relaxation and serenity are the goals on any vacation, this honeymoon is special. Cameras are flashing, and Pippa has continued to stun with her wardrobe. Her excitement and happiness are clearly translating through her styling, giving us the inspiration we need for our upcoming summer adventures. 

Photos

Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Arrivals

Want to know what the newlywed is wearing on her honeymoon? Keep scrolling! 

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Matrix\/GC Images

Airport Style

The newlywed is spotted at the airport, wearing a white paisley blouse, jeans and a large beach bag, perfect for travel essentials.

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Ora Kiely

Paisley Cotton Bell Blouse, Now $107.20

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Agolde

Similar: Sophie Skinny Crop, $158

Article continues below

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Sensi Studio

Beach Bag, $260

ESC: Pippa Middleton

HIMBRECHTS\/EPA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Hello From Abroad!

Pippa smiles and waves in the perfect vacation dress, paired with espadrilles, a black purse and sunglasses. Take notes! 

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Kate Spade

Bea Striped Talita Dress, $798

Article continues below

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Castaner

Wedge Espadrille, $140

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Aspinal of London

The Small Lottie Bag, $745

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Backgrid

Beach-Ready Chic

In preparation for a stroll on the beach, Pippa opted for blue and white sundress. 

Article continues below

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Kate Spade

Latern Poplin Flounce Dress, $398

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Persol

Sunglasses, $255

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Backgrid

Fit & Fab!

Pippa is ready for the waves in a custom-made blue bikini from Biondi. Good news: The brand sells swimwear that looks similar to Pippa's! 

Article continues below

ESC: Pippa Middleton Honeymoon, Market

Biondi

Similar: Biondi Riviera Macrame Slider Halter Bikini Top, $187; Bottom, $115

This wardrobe is worthy of royalty! 

Cheers to traveling in style! 

TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , James Matthews , Life/Style , Fashion , Shopping , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again