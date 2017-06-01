Your royal highness...Charo!
Yes, you read that right, Charo is the new Queen of England. At least that's the insane world we'll be spending a few hours in when the new Sharknado movie airs on Syfy this summer. The network announced on Thursday that the fifth installment of the cult hit franchise will officially be titled Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, while the tagline is, of course, "Make America Bait Again!"
But who cares about the official title and tagline when the list of celebrity cameos was also revealed and is truly insane. Along with Charo as the Queen of England, we have Fabio as the Pope. We repeat: Fabio. As. The. Pope.
Premiering August 6, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming will find Fin (Ian Ziering) and April (Tara Reid), now bionic, following a traveling 'nado around the world (London, Rio, Taokyo, Rome, Amsterdam, and more!) after their son gets trapped in it. In their journey, they enlist help from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports...which leads us to those crazy cameos.
Here's the full list of celebrity appearances you can expect from Sharknado 5:
Charo as the Queen of England
Fabio as the Pope
Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan as the Prime Minister of England
Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi as two brilliant scientists who will help defend Australia from the sharks
Tony Hawk, pro skateboarder, as a masterful weapons operative strategist
Former American Idol star Clay Aiken as Llewelyn, a cutting edge tech genius
Musician Bre Michaels as a visiting artist who gets trapped in the storm
Comedian Margaret Cho as a fussy bride whose honeymoon is ruined by the sharks
Gilbert Gottfried as Ron McDonald, storm chaser
Today hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as themselves
Olympians Greg Louganis and Tom Daley as a high-end art thief and himself, respectively
Olympic freeskiing medalist Gus Kenworthy and NBC News investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen as themselves
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams as Andromeda, an archeologist and member of the elite "Sharknado Sisterhood"
Tiffany "New York" Pollard as a Brazilian black market artifacts dealer
Cat Greenleaf and Dan Fogler as themselves
Ross Mullan, Game of Thrones' White Walker, as Dr. Wobbegon, a scientist who has made breakthroughs in meteorological studies to track Sharknado storms
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on Syfy.
(Syfy and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family)