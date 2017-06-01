In celebration of Pride Month, Billboard asked dozens of pop icons—including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Selena Gomez—to write love letters to the LGBTQ community. The messages, which were written by allies and members alike, were published online Thursday.

"This is my letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans. Continuously throughout my career, you've always been so vocal about what a positive impact I've had on you—that I've instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope," wrote Spears, the sole person to submit a handwritten letter for the package. "But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it's actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people. I love you. Britney."