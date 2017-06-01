Kris Jenner wants to set the record straight.

In an all-new sneak peek from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and her mom have a discussion about Caitlyn Jenner's memoir, The Secrets of My Life, filled with past revelations from Kris' perspective.

"So I read Caitlyn's book," Kim reveals. "She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that's fine, but I do feel like there's a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative. Everything is always your fault."

"Absolutely," Kris agrees.