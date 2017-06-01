How do you say nap in Spanish?

It's almost summer, Bachelor Nation, so you know what that means: it's time for Bachelor in Paradise! And E! News can confirm that Corinne Olympios, the nap and corn-loving breakout star from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, will be heading to Mexico as part of the season four cast.

While fans are no doubt going to celebrate Corinne's casting with a few margaritas, a source tells E! News that she is "nervous" about filming the spinoff. Why? There's a chance Taylor Nolan, who she clashed with in a major way during The Bachelor, might also be on the show.

"She doesn't want any girl drama and there is chatter that producers are bringing Taylor back as well," our source says.