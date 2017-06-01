Talk about a serious stroke of bad luck!

Thanks to a newly unearthed deleted scene from Disney's Beauty and the Beast live action remake, we now know that the Beast wasn't the only one to have his life flushed down the toilet under the enchantress' curse.

According to a clip from Entertainment Weekly, one very unlucky character was banished to life as a toilet and his name was Monsieur—wait for it—Toilette. During the scene when Gaston and his gang of angry locals try to take on the castle's cast of magical objects, LeFou (Josh Gad) seeks safety in the bathroom. Unbeknownst to him, someone was waiting for him in the form of a sour seat.

Unfortunately, the clip is brief, so we don't exactly know what transpires between Gaston's sidekick and his nemesis. However, judging by Gad's facial expression, it wasn't anything too pretty.