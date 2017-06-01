Tom Holland Flashes His Six-Pack Abs in British GQ

by Corinne Heller

Hottest Spider-Man ever?

Tom Holland, who plays the famed web-slinger in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming film, showcases his six-pack abs while unbuttoning his shirt in a photo published in British GQ's July 2017 issue.

The 21-year-old English star joins stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who reprise their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, as well as franchise newcomers ZendayaMarisa TomeiSilicon Valley's Martin Starr and Michael Keaton, who plays the villain the Vulture.

He is a longtime Spider-Man fan and even appeared to have had a Legally Blonde moment as a result. He told British GQ that five years ago, he went to a party dressed as Spidey. However...

"It wasn't a fancy dress party," he said. "It was just a regular party. And I was there as Spider-Man."

Photos

All the Greatest Superhero Costumes on TV—Ranked From Super Tragic to Super Epic!

Tom Holland, British GQ

Carter Smith for British GQ

Tom Holland, British GQ

Carter Smith for British GQ

Prince William, British GQ

Norman Jean Roy/British GQ

Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland

Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures

Once he started filming the actual role, he ended up...getting punched in the face.

He told British GQ that he was unable to see more than five feet ahead of him while dressed as Spider-Man, as he had to wear a helmet under his costume. During a scene, a stuntman accidentally punched him.

"I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn't see it coming," he said. "He cracked me in the head. He had this massive gauntlet in his hand, a big metal fist type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn't believe. But it looks great! I hope they use it. It's one of those things where you stand up and you're angry, like, 'What the hell, man? You punched me in the head!' Then you realize it's entirely your fault."

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7.

TAGS/ Tom Holland , Movies , Top Stories , Fitness
