Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Shows Off Her ''New Summer 'Do''

As the seasons get to changing, Rachel Lindsay decided it's time she made a change, too!
The star of this season's Bachelorette has switched up her normally long and wavy locks for a completely new 'do: braids!
That's right, Lindsay showed off the new look on her Instagram story, wearing half her long braids down with the other half tied in a top-knot on her head.
She captioned the photo, "New summer do!!"
Well, we're certainly loving the look, and we're sure Bachelor nation will, too...after all, her style already had us hooked.
Meanwhile, Lindsay's season of Bachelorette is already two episodes in, and we've already had plenty of aw-worthy moments, drama and hints of love.
But the question we all want to know: Does she end up finding love?
"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," the attorney from Dallas spilled to reporters during a conference call last month before the show started. "I am getting my happy ending!"
When E! News' Zuri Hall sat down with her a few days later, she revealed why she was able to disclose her engagement before the show even began.
"We keep saying this is a season of firsts, and I am so excited to be engaged and so happy, I don't think I could hide it," she told us. "So they're like, 'Rachel, just say it!'"
For Lindsay, she admitted it's been "very liberating to be able to say, 'Hey, I'm engaged and just watch and follow along,'" which is different than the Bachelor leads before her, who had to keep it a secret until the season finale.
Nonetheless, it's all very exciting, and we still can't wait to see who she chooses!