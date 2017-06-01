Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Turn Up the Heat With an Outdoor Makeout Session

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

It's time to turn the air on because things are getting steamy!

It appears Kylie Jenner and her new rapper beau Travis Scott are continuing to heat up. The pair was spotted outside of the Grammy nominee's house on Wednesday in the midst of a makeout session, during which the "Whole Lotta Lovin" artist clearly could not keep his hands to himself.

According to a source, the Life of Kylie star was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town. Before parting ways, the star gifted his girl a colorful painting on a large canvas. After putting the present in her car, the duo embraced again for a long hug and kiss. 

Watch the First Look at Kylie Jenner's New E! Series Life of Kylie!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

It seems things are going steady for this relatively new pair since first being linked in early April at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival after her split from Tyga. They've hopped from major city to major city together, sitting courtside in Houston, strolling in Miami and clubbing in Boston. 

"They are together for now," an insider told E! News of their dynamic. "They are having fun."

As a second insider noted of their undefined relationship, "It's real."

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Thursday, July 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

