It's time to turn the air on because things are getting steamy!

It appears Kylie Jenner and her new rapper beau Travis Scott are continuing to heat up. The pair was spotted outside of the Grammy nominee's house on Wednesday in the midst of a makeout session, during which the "Whole Lotta Lovin" artist clearly could not keep his hands to himself.

According to a source, the Life of Kylie star was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town. Before parting ways, the star gifted his girl a colorful painting on a large canvas. After putting the present in her car, the duo embraced again for a long hug and kiss.