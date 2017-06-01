To quote Jill Zarin when she arrived on Scary Island, "Surprise!" Yes, the OG Real Housewives of New York City star is back on the Bravo reality series after five seasons for a bullying lunch. Just go with it.

The women of RHONY escape the Berkshires and head right to lunch with Jill, which is basically what happened after the infamous Scary Island trip.

"Jill's always maneuvering. Of course I'm oblivious, I'm just showing up, happy to go to lunch and support the cause, but there's bullying going on in the bullying lunch," Dorinda Medley says about their lunch. They don't say what exactly the bullying lunch is about, but could it be "systematic bullying"? Get it? That's what Kelly Bensimon said happened to her on Scary Island. Anyway…