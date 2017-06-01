James Corden is taking his act on the road!

Next week, The Late Late Show will broadcast three shows out of London. It all kicks off Tuesday when Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman visit Corden at Central Hall Westminster. The episode will also feature a new "Carpool Karaoke" with Ed Sheeran, who will perform 2014's "Sing" and 2016's "Castle on the Hill" with the late-night host; a preview clip debuted Thursday.

Sheeran has wanted to do the bit for a while. During an interview in January on Capital FM's Roman Kemp Show, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter said, "I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I'd just want to put on some Biggie," Sheeran said. "I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song 'Big Booty Hoes'—or something like that—and just hear James Corden sing along to that."