It's a double dose of birthday celebrations for Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen!

The CNN news anchor and undeniably hunky silver fox turns 50 today, while his partner-in-best friendship rang in 49 just one day prior. That means there's no better time to celebrate what makes AC-Squared one of Hollywood's greatest pairings than with a look back at the two decades they've spent tearing up the town together.

Andy and Anderson—who have since taken their comedic chops and chemistry on tour with AC2—first met more than twenty years ago thanks to mutual friends who thought they'd hit it off romantically.

"We were set up on a date," the Watch What Happens Live host told E! News in 2015. "Not many people now this, but the way Anderson I met about 20 years ago is we were set up on a blind date."