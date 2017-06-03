It's a double dose of birthday celebrations for Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen!
The CNN news anchor and undeniably hunky silver fox turns 50 today, while his partner-in-best friendship rang in 49 just one day prior. That means there's no better time to celebrate what makes AC-Squared one of Hollywood's greatest pairings than with a look back at the two decades they've spent tearing up the town together.
Andy and Anderson—who have since taken their comedic chops and chemistry on tour with AC2—first met more than twenty years ago thanks to mutual friends who thought they'd hit it off romantically.
"We were set up on a date," the Watch What Happens Live host told E! News in 2015. "Not many people now this, but the way Anderson I met about 20 years ago is we were set up on a blind date."
Bravo
"It didn't take," Cohen revealed. "It just didn't work. We're meant to be good friends and not boyfriends." The journalist agreed, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, "I imagined him gesticulating a lot. Within a few minutes, I knew we'd never date."
What did blossom from Cohen and Cooper's first encounter was a beautiful friendship, one that keeps on giving by way of onscreen appearances with mutual gal pal Kelly Ripa and their many adorable moments shared to social media. They're also not afraid to put each other on blast, with Anderson revealing a few details about his buddy's sexual preferences.
"I know a lot of secrets about Andy," Cooper teased in 2014 on the Bravo talk show, adding, "I guess the one that would most surprise people is he's a top."
"Believe me, there's nothing wrong with that, but I'm just saying I think that would surprise people," he then added. "And I don't know this from personal experience, but from conversations I have had...I mean, it surprised me when I heard about it."
It's like yin and yang with these two! Check out the video above for more must-see encounters between Andy and Anderson. Happy birthday!
