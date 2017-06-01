7 Rubber Face Masks You Have to Try Right Now

If you've never heard of a rubber face mask, you're about to.

After all, it's the coolest skincare trend you've yet to try. Some formulas start out in powder form that transform into a gooey texture once you add water. Others are basically a rubber sheet mask (but equally as gooey). Either way, it's the slippery nature that makes these iterations so different from anything you've tried before.

Rubber masks are nothing new if you've been to Asia or Europe, but there's a reason the trend is making its way stateside: it works.