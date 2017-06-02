Scarlett Johansson is calling it like she sees it.

The Cosmopolitan cover girl is known to be vocal about the issues she's passionate about. For the July issue, she faces many of those subjects head on. First up: people who have a problem with women talking about sex.

"When women talk about enjoying sex, it's almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut," she told the magazine. "You have no morals, and you're seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can't be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo."