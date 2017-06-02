James White
Scarlett Johansson is calling it like she sees it.
The Cosmopolitan cover girl is known to be vocal about the issues she's passionate about. For the July issue, she faces many of those subjects head on. First up: people who have a problem with women talking about sex.
"When women talk about enjoying sex, it's almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut," she told the magazine. "You have no morals, and you're seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can't be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo."
Johansson is also a public supporter of Planned Parenthood and the access to healthcare that the organization represents—another highly stigmatized issue.
"There's no reason we shouldn't be talking about our reproductive rights," she told the magazine. "They're something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There's nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it's private and it's your body, but we should take the stigma away."
The star, whose activism has been visible over the course of the most recent presidential election, is hopeful that the desire to speak up will reveal itself in her only daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.
"Whenever you speak publicly, it's always a risk, right? Maybe you'll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful," the actress explained. "I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics. I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it's a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury."
While she expresses her views publicly, she wonders how First Daughter Ivanka Trump manages her own outlook on issues, particularly while affiliated with President Donald Trump's White House.
"I'm not asking her to come out and talk about something she doesn't believe in…I know it's complicated. It's her father. Can you imagine? Maybe she's afraid she'll be abandoned," she said. "It's hard to put yourself in somebody's position like that. But how do you move the needle in one direction or the other? Hopefully, she'll make a courageous choice and stand up for what she believes in—whatever that might happen to be."