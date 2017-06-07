In January of this year she started to truly walk the walk by attending the Women's March on Washington with a bevy of her family and friends. And her refusal to back down in the face of the recent terrorist attack, choosing instead to rally her famous friends in a gesture of love and defiance, has taken her image completely full circle.

Ariana Grande is simply the most recent example of what has been a long trend of reinvention in the pop world. Stars are constantly re-branding themselves, and while it may seem organic or natural, it's actually something that is truly an art. It's carefully crafted and executed with one clear goal in mind.

According to branding expert Eric Schiffer, this rebranding gives celebrities the opportunity for new or revived attention: "[Reinventions] are designed to appeal to a demographic they have yet to attract, or to reinvigorate their brand among their current fan base."

And often times, the stars themselves start to grow restless in the typecasting they find themselves in. They slowly realize that they've gone so far down a road they never intended to be on and feel desperate for a change. And as Brittiany Cierra Taylor, an Audience Development Manager at BET who has handled the re-branding of musicians, tells E! News, a lot of times they're the victims of unfortunate circumstances. "A lot of pop stars are sold to us as a gimmick based on what is trending in the present," she explains. "We get these young, innocent packages and then they either start to experience life and want to act out on their changes in front of the world, or they just want to show us who they really are."