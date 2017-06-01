"I remember I went once after they gave me the star. It was so shocking," he said to E! News. "It's hard to believe that it's your star. So two months later, I went to see if it was still there."

He jokingly said he even tries to clean the star.

"It's like the biggest honor of my life."

The actor received the star in March of last year, and his speech almost made us cry.

"When I was a kid, my mom used to take me to the movies as a hobby, a hobby that later on became a passion. My favorite movies taught me that you can make people go from one feeling to the next—sadness, fear, excitement, and laughter," Derbez said to the crowd. "I was probably 10 when I said to my mom, ‘this is what I want to do when I grow up. I want to be a story teller,' and I feel blessed that life gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams."