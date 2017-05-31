Meanwhile, not long after the the image launched a viral uproar from figures all over the political spectrum, Griffin took to Twitter once again with an emotional apology and plea for the public's forgiveness.

"I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny," she said in the short clip. "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness." The video has since been removed from her Twitter account.

President Trump reacted to the controversy also on Twitter. "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" he wrote. First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement about Griffin's action, calling the image "disturbing."

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it," she said.