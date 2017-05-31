CNN
Kathy Griffin is not laughing—and neither is CNN.
Less than 24 hours after the comedian incited a digital uproar with a video of herself holding a prop that was meant to represent President Donald Trump's severed head, the network has cut ties with the star.
Griffin, a longtime comic, has co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast since 2007 alongside anchor Anderson Cooper. However, according to a tweet from CNN's communications account, that will no longer be the case.
"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," a tweet read on Wednesday afternoon.
CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
Meanwhile, not long after the the image launched a viral uproar from figures all over the political spectrum, Griffin took to Twitter once again with an emotional apology and plea for the public's forgiveness.
"I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny," she said in the short clip. "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness." The video has since been removed from her Twitter account.
President Trump reacted to the controversy also on Twitter. "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" he wrote. First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement about Griffin's action, calling the image "disturbing."
"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it," she said.
Cooper quickly made it clear that he did not agree with his former colleague's action. "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," he publicly denounced. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."