Mary Kay Letourneau Wants Vili Fualaau's Separation Case Dismissed

Mary Kay Letourneau and husband and former student Vili Fualaau's split may not be mutual.

The 55-year-old former Seattle teacher famously served seven years in prison for sleeping with him when he was her 12-year-old student and is the mother of their two daughters, who are now adults. She and Fualaau, now 33, wed in 2005, a year after she was released.

Earlier this month, Fualaau filed for legal separation after 12 years of marriage. Letourneau's lawyer then filed a motion to dismiss his case, without citing a reason, court documents show.