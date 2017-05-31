Despite being friends with Ariana Grande for quite some time, Camila Cabello couldn't find the words to console her in the days following the tragic Manchester terror attack.

The former Fifth Harmony band member appeared on Britain's This Morning Wednesday and opened up about her conversation with Grande after the explosion at her concert that killed 22 people and injured more than 50.

"Yeah, I spoke to her after that happened," Cabello said as her face dropped. "I'm so sorry, I can't even imagine."