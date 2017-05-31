How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Keep the Spark Alive

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate their 11th anniversary next month.

The two, who share two daughters, appear to be more in love than ever. It is apparent in photos and videos of the couple and seen most recently at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where Kidman got emotional while sharing an intimate moment with Urban on the red carpet.

So what's their secret to a great relationship?

No Texting: "Keith and I don't ever text. We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old-school," Kidman told InStyle magazine in an interview published in its July 2017 issue, which features the actress on the cover.