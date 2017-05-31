Splash News
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are living the high life as husband and wife.
After saying "I do" during their highly anticipated countryside nuptials on May 20, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger sister and her hedge fund manager beau jetted off to a honeymoon fit for an A-list pair.
They kicked off their first trip as Mr. and Mrs. in tropical fashion in Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia near Tahiti. While staying on the island's only resort, celebrity favorite The Brando, the couple wasted no time soaking up the sun while paddle boarding and taking strolls along the beach.
Kelly/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock
INSTARimages.com
Next stop: Sydney! Following their beachside getaway, the duo headed to Australia for the second leg of their honeymoon. On Tuesday, the duo enjoyed a scenic ride around the Sydney Harbour in a taxi boat, complete with sights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, before boarding a seaplane to lunch with another couple and their baby.
They landed at the romantic Cottage Point Inn, where Mr. and Mrs. Matthews and their guests enjoyed a two-hour meal. While the visit piqued public interest, they found a bit of privacy behind some blinds in the restaurant.
Middleton was dressed for the breezy afternoon in a striped, bell-sleeved frock by Kate Spade, which she topped with a tailored black jacket and finished with black lace-up wedge sandals and a miniature Aspinal of London black purse. Her husband opted for a collared shirt, light-wash jeans and a blue half-zip pullover sweater while toting an extra jacket.
On their way back, Middleton waved to onlookers and smiled in front of the window—a good sign from the newly married lady. "They looked very happy and affectionate towards each other," one source described to E! News of the husband and wife.
Media-Mode / Splash News
However, their day in Sydney was far from over, especially when their plans for the night were to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The couple suited up and walked along the perimeter of the bridge as Sydney fell dark. The duo are known to love the outdoors, so this activity certainly seems fitting for the athletic pair.
Let's see what kind of adventure these lovebirds find next!