Next stop: Sydney! Following their beachside getaway, the duo headed to Australia for the second leg of their honeymoon. On Tuesday, the duo enjoyed a scenic ride around the Sydney Harbour in a taxi boat, complete with sights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, before boarding a seaplane to lunch with another couple and their baby.

They landed at the romantic Cottage Point Inn, where Mr. and Mrs. Matthews and their guests enjoyed a two-hour meal. While the visit piqued public interest, they found a bit of privacy behind some blinds in the restaurant.

Middleton was dressed for the breezy afternoon in a striped, bell-sleeved frock by Kate Spade, which she topped with a tailored black jacket and finished with black lace-up wedge sandals and a miniature Aspinal of London black purse. Her husband opted for a collared shirt, light-wash jeans and a blue half-zip pullover sweater while toting an extra jacket.

On their way back, Middleton waved to onlookers and smiled in front of the window—a good sign from the newly married lady. "They looked very happy and affectionate towards each other," one source described to E! News of the husband and wife.