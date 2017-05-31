Tori Spelling Now Owes a $220,000 Default Judgment

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com - photos taken with parental consent
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have already been fighting an uphill battle with their finances, but things have just taken a turn for the worse.
E! News has obtained the court documents in which a judge ruled they will now have to pay off a $220,000 default judgment.
The ruling came after the couple missed a subpoenaed court appearance last week regarding the couple's on-going legal battle with City National Bank, who is suing them after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010.
According to the docs, Tori and Dean failed to pay $185,714 plus an additional $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges for a total of $188,803 from the 2010 loan. Additionally, the bank is asking Tori for $17,149, which she allegedly overdrew in September and has yet to repay.
Thus, in total, City National Bank was seeking about $205,000 in damages from the couple.
The couple missed the deadline to respond to the bank's allegations in court on May 22. Therefore, the judge granted the bank's motion for default judgement, ordering them to pay $202,066.10 to City National Bank plus an additional $17,730.56 for a grand total of $219.796.66.
On top of the default judgment, the couple has faced several other financial battles over the last year.
The state of California hit them with a tax lien for $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014, according to legal documents obtained by E! News at the time.
Furthermore, American Express sued Tori last year for failure to pay a $37,981.97 balance. Then, in November, she was slapped with another lawsuit by the company for failing to pay $87,594.55 on one of her American Express platinum credit cards.
In September, E! News confirmed that on Aug. 11, 2016, a judge ordered Tori to repay the full $87,594 amount, plus $855 in court fees.
Despite it all, Tori has never hid her struggle with finances.
"It's no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone's wildest dreams. I never knew anything else," Tori wrote in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is. "Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can't seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren't fancy, they're still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way."