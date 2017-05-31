Darren Criss Comes Dangerously Close to Showing It All in This Naked Selfie

We're not blushing—you're blushing!

Darren Criss certainly had eyes bugging, mouths gaping and cheeks reddening with this photo he snapped in front of a mirror. In the candid shot, the 30-year-old American Crime Story star stripped down to his birthday suit with just an itty bitty speedo stopping the photo from being blocked on Instagram. 

"So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace," he captioned the shot. Answer: D. all of the above. 

It begins.

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on

As the caption hinted at, Criss is gearing up to star as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Cunanan murdered Versace outside his home nine days before committing suicide. He is set to join a cast featuring Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Édgar Rarmirez as Gianni Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace's partner, Antonio D'Amico.

Meanwhile, the Internet lost its composure entirely over this photo.  

Darren, see what you've started!

