Celebrities Try to Define President Donald Trump's "Covfefe" Tweet

Donald Trump, Republican National Convention

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump, Twitter

Twitter

At midnight, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The nonsensical tweet quickly became one of the commander-in-chief's more popular posts of the year. About six hours later, the president deleted the message and poked fun at his viral Twitter typo, writing at 6 a.m. ET, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"

Needless to say, celebrities had a field day on Twitter:

Donald's tweet inspired at least two parody accounts: Covfefe the Strong (@CovfefeS) and The Wizard Covfefe (@CovfefeW). The president returned to his normal Twitter routine later in the morning, slamming Democrats over the probe into Russia's alleged involvement in the election.

Nine months ago, Today's Matt Lauer asked future First Lady Melania Trump which habit she hoped Donald would break. "Let's see," the model said, pausing for a moment. "The tweeting."

Kathy Griffin, wisely, decided not to join her peers in mocking the tweet. On Tuesday, the comedienne came under fire for participating in a photo shoot that featured her holding up a severed head resembling Donald. She asked photographer Tyler Shields to remove the images. "I'm a comic. I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far," Griffin said later. "The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

