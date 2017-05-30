Vanessa Hudgens is hopping on the hot tamale train.

The actress, known for such classics as High School Musical and Spring Breakers, is officially joining the judging panel on So You Think You Can Dance alongside Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy.

Hudgens has never served as a permanent reality show judge before, but did serve as a guest judge in a 2016 episode of Project Runway. However, she did show off some serious dance skills as Rizzo in the Fox's Grease Live early last year, so we don't doubt her dancing expertise or her charm.

She will make her judging debut in the June 12 premiere.