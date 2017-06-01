The guys on The Bachelorette are going mud wrestling on next week's episode.

If you somehow need more information than that, they're also shirtless. It's just a bunch of shirtless guys wrestling in an inflatable pool filled with mud. If that doesn't interest you, you have no business here, but if it does, then you'll love our exclusive clip of Monday's big dirty group date.

We'd describe the clip to you, but really all we can add is that Rachel Lindsay is wearing a clear raincoat and she wisely invited a bunch of Bachelor pals, including Corinne Olympios and Alexis Waters, to join her in looking upon these mud-covered men, and they all seem to really be enjoying themselves. Even Alexis seems thrilled, without a single dolphin in sight!

So far, Rachel's season of The Bachelorette is really killing it in terms of the dates.