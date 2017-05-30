Felicity and Ben are living on!

Close to 15 years after Felicity came to an end, Keri Russell and Scott Speedman remain close friends. In fact, the pair was able to reunite on more than one occasion today.

During tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Keri revealed what went down before her special Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier in the day.

"You know what, I had to do this big star ceremony thing today. I was nervous. But when I come to town, I always see my friends Mandy and Scott from Felicity," she explained. "So I said, come to the hotel, let's see each other first before we have to do all the scary stuff. And Scott just kept saying, 'So like when do you do the hands, put your hand in the cement?'"

She continued, "Mandy's like, "It's not that event.'"