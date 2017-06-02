Off-the-shoulder tops aren't going anywhere, as told by Lucy Hale's striped Rails stunner.

So this Monday, show a little shoulder by sporting one of your own—pattern optional. If you keep it solid-colored and crisp, it's even easier to pair with whatever else you've got going on in your closet.

Grab your go-to jeans, throw on your best sneakers (or sandals or boots) and walk out of the house knowing this effortless outfit will look killer in any setting. Note: You'll look especially put together on your morning coffee run.