Saturday Savings: Alessandra Ambrosio's Sweater Is Now Under $100

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio

Splash News

Don't put your sweaters away just yet!

As you may have noticed, summer isn't quite here yet (although it's supposed to be), which means all the sale sweaters you're about to purchase can actually be worn right now. And Alessandra Ambrosio's Wildfox sweater (which was $132, now $93) is the perfect purchase to start you off.

What happens if/when this jumper sells out? Do as it says and "relax" because the below options are just as cute, and just as affordable (if not more).

Sale sweater shopping's never been easier.

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

Topshop

Lofty Turnback Cuff Knitted Jumper, Was: $65, Now: $35

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

H&M

Ruffled Cardigan, Was: $60, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

American Vintage

Powerhill Crinkled Cotton-Jersey Sweater, Was: $115, Now: $64

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

Totême

Serreval Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater, Was: $260, Now: $117

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

Milly

Fringed Cotton-Blend Sweater, Was: $350, Now: $147

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

Eqipment

Ryder Printed Cashmere Sweater, Was: $318, Now: $128

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

Mango

Braided Cord Sweater, Was: $50, Now: $30

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

T by Alexander Wang

Striped Stretch-Cotton Jersey Top, Was: $195, Now: $78

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

Madewell

Short-Sleeve Sweater-Tee, Was: $70, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings Sweaters

River Island

Cream Ribbed Knit Sweater, Was: $76, Now: $40

It's never too late to be cozy.

Stock up before they're all gone!

