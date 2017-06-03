Splash News
Don't put your sweaters away just yet!
As you may have noticed, summer isn't quite here yet (although it's supposed to be), which means all the sale sweaters you're about to purchase can actually be worn right now. And Alessandra Ambrosio's Wildfox sweater (which was $132, now $93) is the perfect purchase to start you off.
What happens if/when this jumper sells out? Do as it says and "relax" because the below options are just as cute, and just as affordable (if not more).
Sale sweater shopping's never been easier.
Lofty Turnback Cuff Knitted Jumper, Was: $65, Now: $35
Ruffled Cardigan, Was: $60, Now: $40
Powerhill Crinkled Cotton-Jersey Sweater, Was: $115, Now: $64
Serreval Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater, Was: $260, Now: $117
Fringed Cotton-Blend Sweater, Was: $350, Now: $147
Ryder Printed Cashmere Sweater, Was: $318, Now: $128
Braided Cord Sweater, Was: $50, Now: $30
Striped Stretch-Cotton Jersey Top, Was: $195, Now: $78
Short-Sleeve Sweater-Tee, Was: $70, Now: $40
Cream Ribbed Knit Sweater, Was: $76, Now: $40
It's never too late to be cozy.
Stock up before they're all gone!