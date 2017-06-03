Don't put your sweaters away just yet!

As you may have noticed, summer isn't quite here yet (although it's supposed to be), which means all the sale sweaters you're about to purchase can actually be worn right now. And Alessandra Ambrosio's Wildfox sweater (which was $132, now $93) is the perfect purchase to start you off.

What happens if/when this jumper sells out? Do as it says and "relax" because the below options are just as cute, and just as affordable (if not more).